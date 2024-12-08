Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown now available on Mac

On December 3rd, the game Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown was made available on the Mac App Store, letting people who own a Mac download and finally play the game since its release at the start of this year.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a game made by Ubisoft, with the action-adventure game joining a lengthy list of more Prince of Persia installments that are inspired by Persian mythology. The gameplay revolves around solving puzzles, doing quests, finding treasure, and fighting enemies. Players assume the role of a warrior named Sargon in hos journey to Mount Qaf to rescue a captured prince.

The game is finally branching out to the Mac, as it has been available on other consoles like the Xbox and Playstation, receiving positive reviews from the majority of the public. The game is available on the App Store and is priced at $19.99.