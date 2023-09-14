Pro Vision to launch in 2024, as per Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that its mixed reality headset is on track for an early 2024 release.

The Wonderlust event mainly focused on the release of the new iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch, but in the preface Cook provided the crowd with short updates after all that’s happened in the June WWDC event. The Apple Pro Vision headset was unveiled in June, with Apple rolling out several visionOS developer betas so developers could create apps for the hardware. Developer kits are also being sent out to registered developers so they could begin working on the system and product.

Various rumors about the Pro Vision have surfaced, including the long wait to get the headset and the expensive price tag. Apple mentioned that the mixed reality device will have its own software and App Store, and that iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the Vision Pro platform.