Production of 3nm chips for Apple products to begin this week

Mass production of next-generation 3nm chips is reported to begin this week by Apple supplier TSMC.

TSMC will have a ceremony on December 29 at Fab 18 to mark the beginning of the mass production. The 3nm chip is expected to power upcoming Mac mini and MacBook Pro models. According to DigiTimes, the foundry also has plans to expand production of the 3nm chip.

The A16 Bionic chip, which is currently what the iPhone 14 uses, is made from the 4nm process. It’s believed that the 3nm process will be used as early as 2023 for upcoming Apple products. Rumors say that the 3nm chips will debut on the refreshed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 processor, and possibly the refreshed Mac mini and Mac Studio.

There are also claims that the 3nm process will be used for the A17 and M3 chip for the iPhone 14 and Mac.