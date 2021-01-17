Protect and remotely control your electronic devices with the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power strip

Get not just one, but six smart outlets when you invest in the Kasa Smart Surge Protector Power Strip. Today, it’s down to just $48.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

With the smart wifi power strip you can control up to 6 devices, computers and small appliances independently, as well as charge up to 3 devices via the included USB port. It sports ETL certified surge protection so your smart TV, desktop computer or laptop is shielded against sudden electrical surges that occur during thunderstorms.

The TP Link HS300 Plug Power Strip supports energy monitoring via the Kasa smart app. You can remotely shut off access using a connected device. Voice control is supported so you can tell Cortana, Google Assistant or Alexa to manage the smart plug anytime, anywhere.

At 39% off the TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Power Strip is definitely a worthy investment. Get yours today!