Protect your home and upgrade to Digital Security with the $40 Off Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

Have a smart light, thermostat and hub for your home? It’s time to get your home security upgraded as well. Today, you can get the Ring Alarm 5-pc Kit for just $159.99, down $40 from its original price of $199.99 on Amazon.

The 5-pc set gives you a siren, keypad, range extender, motion detector and contact sensor, all of which can be installed and set up without the use of a tool. The set also features several security modes, such as Disarm, Away or Home depending on what you need.

Control everything from the Ring app- receive notifications on your smartphone when a door or window is opened, or when the motion sensors are triggered. The keypad and sensors connect to your home hub via wifi, and it works well with Alexa too.

Ring Alarm is voted #1 in customer satisfaction by JD Power and has a high rating from its customers. Today’s discount makes it a must buy!