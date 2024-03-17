Proton Desktop Mail App on macOS Launches

Privacy startup company Proton recently announced that its desktop mail app is available for Windows and macOS users.

Proton Mail desktop app has been updated for the macOS platform and optimized for Macs, with theme syncing and dark or light mode support. Furthermore, the app will display notifications via native mode and have instant calendar and mail switching. Proton said that the app will ‘maintain our commitment to security and privacy with key features’ such as end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption to protect against phishing attempts and trackers.

The company extolled the security benefits of using an app versus a browser, including protection from rogue browser extensions, automatic updates, and others. The Proton Desktop Mail app has an Easy Switch tool for importing Gmail or Outlook messages. Proton promises that ‘anyone who has used our web app will instantly feel at home’ when they transition to the app version.