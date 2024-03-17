News

Proton Desktop Mail App on macOS Launches

By Samantha Wiley
Proton Desktop Mail App

Privacy startup company Proton recently announced that its desktop mail app is available for Windows and macOS users.

Advertisements

Proton Mail desktop app has been updated for the macOS platform and optimized for Macs, with theme syncing and dark or light mode support. Furthermore, the app will display notifications via native mode and have instant calendar and mail switching. Proton said that the app will ‘maintain our commitment to security and privacy with key features’ such as end-to-end encryption and zero-access encryption to protect against phishing attempts and trackers.

Proton Desktop Mail App

The company extolled the security benefits of using an app versus a browser, including protection from rogue browser extensions, automatic updates, and others. The Proton Desktop Mail app has an Easy Switch tool for importing Gmail or Outlook messages. Proton promises that ‘anyone who has used our web app will instantly feel at home’ when they transition to the app version.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Google
Google Adds Real-Time URL protection on Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple secures DarwinAI company
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Take $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
M3 iMac refurbished options appear in Apple Canada
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade game
Apple Arcade holds Hello Kitty Island Adventure event in san francisco
1 Min Read
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
1 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air appears in Walmart shelves
1 Min Read
18-Karat Gold Apple Vision Pro
Caviar releases 18-Karat gold Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Apps
Vision Pro apps support web browsing
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189
1 Min Read
VLC Media Player
VLC media player might arrive to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Spotify
Music videos in Spotify to launch in 11 countries soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?