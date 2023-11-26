Proton Drive secure cloud storage arrives on macOS

A native Proton Drive app has appeared for macOS.

Andy Yen, Proton CEO recently posted that cloud storage is essential as it secures user data and protects privacy. He then announced that the company’s encrypted cloud storage can now be downloaded on major platforms with the macOS app. He also iterated that Proton Drive is available on web, Windows, Android, and iPhone, and now Mac for Big Tech alternative.

Some of the features surrounding Proton Drive include menu bar access, default end-to-end encryption, offline access, seamless file syncing, metadata, and folder sync on any Mac folder (coming soon). Alongside the launch are updates such as the Proton Pass password manager, family plans, and others. Family plans start at $19.99 monthly for 3TB of storage, while free encrypted storage of 1GB starts at $3.50 or $3.99 per month. Those interested can download the app directly from the official website.