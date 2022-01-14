PS5 Owners Can Get the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Wireless Headset for $20 Off

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 2nd generation wireless headset offers seamless support for the PlayStation 5’s spatial surround sound feature. Today, you can get it for just $129.95 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Unlock your PS5’s true immersive capability with a wireless headset that has 3D audio and spatial sound support. Every shot, footstep and swing will be reproduced with faithful accuracy, courtesy of the improved internal acoustics and 50mm Nanoclear speakers. If you want more, activate the ‘Superhuman Hearing’ mode and you’ll be able to pick up game-changing sounds that give you an advantage in-game.

Audio is just one part of the equation, though. You can customize your mic, particularly the voice volume while chatting and change audio presets with a few button presses. The mic is flip-to-mute and works instantly so you can concentrate without distractions in a flash.

The Stealth 700 supports glasses and up to 20 hours of play in a single full charge. Grab it today before the discount or stocks run out.