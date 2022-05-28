‘Psychonauts 2’ game arrives on Mac

Double Fine Productions’ adventure game ‘Psychonauts 2’ has launched on the Mac platform for both Apple Silicon and Intel builds.

‘Psychonauts 2’ follows ‘Raz’ as he goes on a quest and unravels mysterious conspiracies and completes missions. Double Fine Productions is owned by Microsoft, who says that ‘Psychonauts 2’ is a game with customizable psychic powers entombed within a cinema-like style.

Mac users will need to have a machine that has 8GB of RAM, 2GB of video memory and at least a Radeon Pro 570 or better and an Intel Core i5, or an M1-based computer. The recommended hardware specifications for playing the game smoothly are 16GB of RAM, 8GB of video memory, a GeForce GTX 1660 and an Intel Core i9 chip.

‘Psychonauts 2’ is now available to download from the Mac App Store and costs $59.99. The game first arrived on Playstation, Xbox and PC August last year.