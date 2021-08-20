Public beta testers get new macOS Monterey software

Apple has recently made its latest public beta version of macOS Monterey available to beta testers. Non-developers can try the new software before it’s made available to the public. It’s the 4th beta to come two weeks after its predecessor.

macOS Monterey offers several features and improvements, including the ability to AirPlay from an iPad, iPhone or Mac to a Mac and Universal Control of a single mouse, keyboard or trackpad on multiple Macs. On the Safari front, users get Tab Groups support and a new tab bar for improved organization. SharePlay FaceTime allows for sharing content on Apple TV, FaceTime now has Portrait Mode for M1 machines, spatial audio and Voice Isolation for noise-cancelling aspects.

Other notable additions include Live Text support, Focus mode, a new Maps app, Quick Note for Notes and the Shortcuts app.

Those who are interested can download and install the update on the Software Update section after installing the correct profile on the official Apple beta software website.