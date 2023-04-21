Purdue University in Indiana now supports digital student IDs

The Purdue University in Indiana is one of the first education platforms to allow digital student IDs.

Apple added student ID support in iOS 12, which allows users to add a digital ID to their Apple Wallet app. Now, Purdue University has adopted the technology and made it more convenient for students to enter the campus or pay for their meals.

Purdue VP of IT Ian Hyatt said that Mobile ID lets students gain access to services and designated spaces with a tap of their smartwatch or smartphone. Specifics include using food plans, paying for laundry, BoilerExpress purchases, and access to campus facilities and residence halls.

Purdue University students will still be able to use their physical IDs in conjunction with the digital one. Grad students will continue to have access to labs and buildings using their physical ID. Staff and faculty members will have to use their physical ID as it’s not been integrated into the mobile ID program yet.