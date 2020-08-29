Quadruple Your Display Options with the Discounted EUASOO USB-C Docking Station

EUASOO Docking Station

Streamline your workstation and forego the need for more computers with the USB-C dock by EUASOO. Today, it’s discounted to just $99.99, down $20 from its original price of $119.99 on Amazon.

The docking station is fully compatible with most smart devices and laptops that have a USB C port. On Windows you can use the hub to put out up to 4 displays, while Mac computers can get up to 3 on up to 4K resolution.

Preview Product Price
EUASOO Docking Station USB-C 4K Quadruple Display Universal Laptop Docking Station for MacBook and Windows (3 HDMI, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C 3.0, 87W PD and 4 USB Ports), Triple Display for macOS EUASOO Docking Station USB-C 4K Quadruple Display Universal Laptop Docking Station for MacBook and... $119.99 $105.59 Buy on Amazon

The hub holds a VGA port, three 4K HDMI ports, a gigabit ethernet, a headphone jack, 4 USB 3.0 ports, a PD port and a power input. You can charge your smartphone, connect various accessories and turn a single laptop into a workhorse at a fraction of the price. It’s also plug and play so there’s no need to install a driver.

Improve work productivity and efficiency with the discounted Docking Station by EUASOO today!

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
