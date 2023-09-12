Qualcomm to be Apple’s modem chip supplier until 2026

A new report says that chip maker Qualcomm will be partnering with Apple for its 5G modems until 2026.

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, said that if Apple needs to get 5G chips, then ‘they will know where to find us.’ In May, the company revealed that Apple is planning to use its own chips for Apple products in 2024. Apparently, Apple is not yet ready and may have to rely on Qualcomm for a few more years.

Apple is believed to be developing its own chips in-house since 2019 after buying Intel’s smartphone modem division. In a statement, Qualcomm says that their chips could make up only 20% of Apple’s smartphone in 2026. Both companies made a $1.9 billion deal in 2022 for a 6-year term with a 2-year optional extension. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G modem-RF chip.