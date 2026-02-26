News

Quality of Life Updates For Chrome Added

By Samantha Wiley
Quality of Life Updates For Chrome Added

Three new features have been added by Google to the desktop browser Chrome: PDF annotations, an option to Save to Google Drive, and split view. Split view is a tool that allows Chrome to support two tabs being used simultaneously.


PDF annotations allow you to add notes, signatures, and highlight texts in a PDF. Save to Google Drive is a quality-of-life addition that allows users to find their downloads more easily. Users can save PDF files in Chrome to Google Drive without needing to reupload and redownload them.



The features added are quality of life updates by Google that allow for an easier experience when multitasking. These recent additions make it easier to add notes, signatures, and highlights on a PDF file that you are viewing, and make searching for a file easier without having to redownload it.


