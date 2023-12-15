Racing game Grid Legends lands on Apple Silicon Macs

macOS users can get their hands on the racing game ‘Grid Legends’ on Apple Silicon.

Grid Legends is a racing game developed by Feral Interactive and features a live-action story plus on-track duels. The Mac version of Grid Legends has all the included DLCs without any extra charges. The game offers the most expansive career mode in the franchise, and also a Race Creator mode where players can set weather conditions, rules, location, and more in customized events.

In the game, players can choose from more than 120 vehicles in ten categories across 24 locations. High-performance automobiles are available, including open-wheelers, truckers, hypercars, and prototype GTs. Race modes include Car-Nage, Drift, Elimination, and Circuit, among others.

Apple Silicon Mac users can view the game on their respective Mac App Store platforms. The game can be bought directly there for $39.99, which includes the DLCs released for it.