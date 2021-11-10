Rare Apple-I computer goes on auction in California

An Apple-I computer will be making an appearance at a small auction house in California.

The rare Apple memorabilia will be auctioned off with a starting bid of $200,000 in November. John Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers will be handling the proceedings, and the description mentioned that it was the ‘Chaffey College’ model- purchased in 1976 by an electronics professor then later sold to a student.

The auction listing says that the computer was hand-built by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and contains ‘circle D’ ceramic capacitors, original power regulators, Sprague 39D capacitors and the original ‘NTI’ motherboard.

The Apple I will be bundled with an Apple Cassette Adapter, a 1986 monitor, power supply and connecting cable, a Datanetics keyboard and the ByteShop Apple-1 koa wood case, along with cables, manuals and operating guides.

Moran claims that the model has been restored, evaluated and authenticated. It’s in the official Apple-I computer registry under ‘Chaffey College Apple-I’. Bidding starts November 9 at 11:30 am Pacific.