Razer PC Remote Play debuts for iPhone and iPad

Gaming peripheral company Razer announced the launch of Razer PC Remote Play.

PC Remote Play is a platform where PC users can stream their games to a compatible device, like the iPad and the iPhone. The iPad version will have trackpad, mouse, and keyboard support. The main draw is that users can play their favorite PC games even when on the go. The ability to launch, configure, and browse PC games is available on the iPad and iPhone, with customization options as well. Razer says that the platform offers ‘high-fidelity and ultra-smooth gameplay’ on tablets and smartphones. Optimization is handled automatically with refresh rates and resolution set per device.

Those interested can install Razer PC Remote Play and Razer Nexus on a device running iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. To stream, the Windows PC must be running Windows 11 or newer. The option to do Remote Play is handled through the Razer Cortex app.