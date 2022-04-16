Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset by Razer is Down to $39

Gaming headsets may be a dime a dozen, but few can match the sound quality Razer brings. Today, the Nari Essential Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset is down to just $39 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset by Razer

The Razer Nari has all the features you’d need in a gaming headset. The flippable mic has passive noise cancellation technology and a quick mute button, and you can adjust the volume via the on-headset controls for convenience.

The headband is auto-adjusting and lightweight enough to support hours-long sessions. The headphones port full immersive THX spatial audio through 7.1 surround sound so you can hear each shot, energy burst or environmental cue. A single charge can last an impressive 16 hours using a micro USB cable.

Comfort, convenience and superior sound come together to bring you a wireless gaming headphone like no other. You can grab the Razer Nari Wireless Headphones at $11 off today!