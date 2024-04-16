RCS messaging integration is coming to the iPhone: Google

Google has updated the Google Messages page on Android website to highlight that the iPhone will support RCS messaging platform starting fall 2024. The page describes that Apple has announced its plan to adopt the latest messaging technology – rich communication services (RCS). The Android maker marks this move as “it will mean a better messaging experience for everyone”.

A section of the page describes the key features of Google Messages, such as hi-res photo sharing, colorful themed chat pages, selfie GIFs, customized emojis using photos, and more. Further, privacy and security features of Google Messages are highlighted which include spam protection and RCS enabled data encryption chatting. Additionally, the continuity feature allows seamless messaging experience across devices (laptop, tablet, phone, etc.)

iOS 18 to launch with RCS support

Apple announced the integration of RCS into the iPhone in November 2023, stating a timeline of “later next year” which is essentially the second half of 2024. The proposed timeline has people assuming that the RCS support on iPhone will launch with the release of iOS 18. However, it is unclear whether iOS 18 will launch with RCS support or it will be the later 18.x updates that will bring RCS support.

It was in 2016 that Google started advancing its moves to enable RCS messaging as a unified messaging platform which would act as a replacement to SMS and also an alternative to the ever growing market of internet-based messaging platforms, such as WhatsApp. Google has had hard luck with messaging platforms, having released multiple apps in the market such as Google Talk, Google Hangouts, Allo, and many more. None of the messaging platforms developed by Google ever took-off.

With RCS, Google seems determined to break Apple’s walled garden approach which keeps the majority of the iPhone users (especially in the US) from moving to Android devices. For years, iMessage lock-in has worked magically in favor of Apple – having users experience a substandard messaging experience with their fellow iPhone users, if they switch to Android.