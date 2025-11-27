News

Real Madrid and Apple Collaborating on Two Projects

By Samantha Wiley
Real Madrid and Apple Collaborating on Two Projects

Real Madrid, an iconic soccer team in Spain and Apple will be collaborating on two projects that will provide soccer fans the ultimate viewing experience. Apple will be launching a Real Madrid documentary next year for the Vision Pro headset, featuring the Apple Immersive video format with spatial audio captures and 8K 180-degree recording.


Apple used 30 specialized cameras from Blackmagic to get 3D depth during the Juventus and Real Madrid Champions League match, giving a view from behind the scenes of the match, and capturing the iconic Bernabeu stadium in Real Madrid.

Real Madrid and Apple Collaborating on Two Projects

A bigger project is also in development, with the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez referring to the project as Infinite Bernabéu. Using Apple’s technology, it will be similar to opening the doors of the stadium for the entire world with no restrictions. In other news, Apple commemorated their 40 years of Spain operations with a live performance in Madrid at the store in Puerta del Sol.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm Cell Is $60 Off
1 Min Read
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
New Colorways Are Coming For The Hikawa iPhone Grip
1 Min Read
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
CNN Pulling Out Of Apple News
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
iPhone Fold Advances in Development
1 Min Read
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
AirPods 4 Down to $69 at Amazon
1 Min Read
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
Apple Cutting Back and Laying Off Employees
1 Min Read
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
Shopping Research Added By OpenAI for ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
Foldable iPhone Price Estimated at $2,400
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 512 GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
Apple TV Service at 50% Off With Black Friday Promo
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
Tim Cook Might Stay as CEO At Least Until The Middle Of Next Year
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
Get the AirPods 4 at 47% Off!
1 Min Read
Lost your password?