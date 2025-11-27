Real Madrid and Apple Collaborating on Two Projects

Real Madrid, an iconic soccer team in Spain and Apple will be collaborating on two projects that will provide soccer fans the ultimate viewing experience. Apple will be launching a Real Madrid documentary next year for the Vision Pro headset, featuring the Apple Immersive video format with spatial audio captures and 8K 180-degree recording.

Apple used 30 specialized cameras from Blackmagic to get 3D depth during the Juventus and Real Madrid Champions League match, giving a view from behind the scenes of the match, and capturing the iconic Bernabeu stadium in Real Madrid.

A bigger project is also in development, with the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez referring to the project as Infinite Bernabéu. Using Apple’s technology, it will be similar to opening the doors of the stadium for the entire world with no restrictions. In other news, Apple commemorated their 40 years of Spain operations with a live performance in Madrid at the store in Puerta del Sol.