Recipe app developer to add virtual timers on Apple Vision Pro

A recipe app creator lays out plans for an Apple Vision Pro app.

The visionOS SDK and developer tools were released on Wednesday, and developers now have their hands on technology they can incorporate into their Vision Pro apps. Crouton app developer Devin tweeted that he will incorporate timer support so they could sit beside the food they’re cooking. It’s a new feature that makes organizing and tracking time easier as users are working in the kitchen.

Timer support underway, place timers next to the food so you know what’s what! Handy when you’ve got a few things on the go 😊



Should probably file feedback to get a toastie maker added to this kitchen pic.twitter.com/wGKFD3CHAt — Devin (@JustMeDevin) June 23, 2023

The Vision Pro headset was announced during the WWDC. It’s a much-awaited AR/VR headset that’s been the target of numerous rumors and speculations. The visionOS system is what will power the AR headset, allowing users to see multiple apps and resize app windows in a virtual space. Apps can remain in their set positions and blend in with the surrounding environment.

The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in early 2024.