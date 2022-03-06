Record and Stream High-Quality Podcast and Audio Content with the PreSonus USB Mic at $50 Off

If your work or hobby requires a computer mic then your computer’s default hardware won’t suffice. Today, you can save $50 with the PreSonus Revelator USB Condenser Microphone, which is down to just $129.95 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

PreSonus’ USB mic equipment sports omnidirectional, figure 8 and cardioid patterns for picking up audio, and several audio interface, recording and virtual stream solutions. As a hardware you get convenient controls you can use for streaming, podcast and recording, including a mute, volume, mic gain and a software mixer for on-screen options.

Perhaps the crowning glory of the PreSonus Revelator is its easy to use presets you can use out of the box. Choose from AM Radio, Android, Slap Echo, Screamer, Space Overlord, Female Vocal, and Broadcast, alongside Delay and Reverb effects. Plus, it offers 8 slots for customized sound playback.

Grab the PreSonus Revelator USB Mic at $50 off today!