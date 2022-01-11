(RED) commemorates Long-Standing partnership with Apple

Charity organization (RED) recently commemorated a 15-year partnership with Apple with a video.

(RED) funding is used to eliminate HIV/AIDS in Africa. Apple has created a number of (PRODUCT)RED devices across its lineup, including the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 7 and the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 13.

The organization shared a new video highlighting its partnership with Apple, with details saying how Apple had raised around $270 million in selling (PRODUCT)RED accessories and devices. The donations have provided for treatment, care and education of millions of individuals.

Proceeds of the (PRODUCT)RED sales typically go to Global Fund, which is used to fight HIV/AIDS. For the years 2020 and 2021, both parties have agreed to help against COVID-19 by helping health systems in Africa.

In Apple’s official website, it reads that the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases for the rest of 2022 will be diverted equally to combat HIV/AIDS and the COVID-19 pandemic.