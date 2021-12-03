Apple raised nearly $150 million with (RED) over 15 years

Apple has released several products under the banner (RED) over the years. A portion of the revenue generated from PRODUCT (RED) devices goes towards fighting AIDS. The company claims that over a span of 15 years, Apple has raised nearly $270 million for the cause.

The iPhone maker supports the Global Fund which provides help to the healthcare system and services in sub-Saharan Africa. The focus is primarily on the communities that lack access to basic healthcare. In honour of World AIDS Day, Apple is bringing new ways to donate to the cause of AIDS and educate people about the same.

Fund to fight AIDS and COVID-19

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple started diverting some of the funds generated from (RED) to fight COVID-19. The company claims that the raised funds will go towards providing support to the front line workers of both COVID-19 and AIDS. The iPhone maker goes on to say “that the fight to end global pandemics is more urgent than ever.”

Apple has raised nearly $270 million since 2006 to fund testing, prevention, and counselling services for people affected by HIV/AIDS. The generated funds have reportedly helped over 11 million people in the course of 15 years. Also, 192 million HIV tests were done and more than 13.8 million people received lifesaving antiretroviral treatments.

Of the new ways to raise more funds for (RED), Apple will be donating $1 (USD) to the fund for every purchase made on the Apple Store app or apple.com website using Apple Pay payment method. All of the fund will of course be used to fight HIV and COVID-19.

At the moment, Apple has several products under its (PRODUCT) RED slew. The newly launched iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT)RED, the iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED.