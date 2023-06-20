News

Reddit experiences data breach, hacking

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Reddit

Popular social community platform Reddit has been hacked, with 89GB of compressed data up for ransom.

In February, Reddit announced that they have been the victim of a hack through a phishing email. The BlackCat gang sent emails in April and June, demanding the company pay them $4.5 million to recover the data and threatening to leak the data if the ransom was unpaid. BlackCat also mentioned that Reddit roll back API charges that was the general sentiment of the platform.

Reddit recently announced a fee increase of its API, which caused discontent in the platform. The change will shut down third party Reddit apps as it was too steep for them to continue. As part of the protest, some subreddits have threatened to ‘go dark’ to express their discontent with the change. However, the management shows no signs of relenting or changing the fees, which will apply starting June 19.

TAGGED:
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Previous Article
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 might have upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for Vision Pro
Next Article
Shot on iPhone
Apple releases new ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video
Latest News
Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
Increase Your Hipster Cred and Save $10 With the Shargeek Retro 67 GaN Charger
1 Min Read
Shot on iPhone
Apple releases new ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 might have upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
Get a Handy AirTag For Only $25
1 Min Read
Lockdown Mode
watchOS 10 brings Lockdown Mode expansion
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds+
Transparent Beats Studio Buds+ launches in more countries
1 Min Read
Lost your password?