Reddit iOS app gets rich link previews update

Social community platform Reddit has released an update on iOS that allows users to share content easily using rich link previews.

Before, sharing a Reddit link through the Messages app resulted in only a URL address in the thread. Readers will have to tap on the link to see what the link was about. Rich link previews shows a visual preview of the link, including comments, upvotes, subreddit name, and more. Readers could now have an idea of what the content is before they tap and visit the post.

Reddit mentioned in a blog post that the new sharing feature can be accessed via a share sheet when users tap the share icon in a post. The company also said that sharing Reddit content to Instagram is now easier through the share options and generates a preview of the post.

iOS users can update their Reddit app to the latest version to see the changes.