Reddit is down once again

Haider Ali Khan
Reddit down

It’s not just you! Reddit is down for everyone around the world. Users that are trying to access reddit.com are given “Our CDN was unable to reach our servers” error.

Reddit down

According to downdetector on twitter, Reddit has been facing downtimes today for the last 20 hours. While the reason for those downtimes remains unknown.

Usually, when the main website is down, the old website https://old.reddit.com/ remains accessible. At the time of publishing this article, the old Reddit domain was accessible while the main domain remained offline.

