Reddit to introduce several iOS app features soon

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Reddit

Online community platform Reddit is planning a number of changes for its iOS and Android app.

Amid the ongoing API changes, the Reddit iOS app will have improved accessibility to moderation tools starting the month of July. Product director u/joyventure said that the company is ‘committed to making it easy for mods’ to moderate on Android and iOS via assistive technology. It’s been revealed that moderators who used assistive tools were dependent on third party apps, and Reddit is making changes to keep them in.

Reddit

The new iOS app will have several new moderation features, including additional user settings, ban evasion settings, and community settings from late July to August. The ability to manage users, ModMail access, and ModQueue actions will be boosted early next month.

Improved moderation tool access can be beneficial for the company as they’re currently dealing with unhappy users and mods from the upcoming API changes.

