Reddit’s ‘Ask Me Anything’ will feature M. Night Shyamalan

M. Night Shyamalan, the director and executive producer behind the Apple TV+ exclusive ‘Servant’ will be doing an ‘AMA’ on Reddit.

Shyamalan will be doing his very first AMA (Ask Me Anything) appearance on Reddit on February 11, 9am PT to discuss ‘Servant’ and the horror genre in general. The format allows for a back-and-forth discussion between Shyamalan and fans, with people having the luxury of asking the director anything they want. Apple has mentioned that subject matter will revolve around the show and moviemaking.

In honor of @MNightShyamalan directing Episode 204 of @Servant, he’ll be hosting his first-ever Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on February 11. Don't miss your chance to go live with this master of mystery. #Servant Season 2 is available now on Apple TV+ https://t.co/CgFq1rz7so https://t.co/JUDYh40jDN — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 8, 2021

M. Night Shyamalan is responsible for directing three episodes of ‘Servant’. He has become the face of the show and as such has recently made press release rounds. Shyamalan mentioned how Apple has been supportive throughout the process.

‘Servant’, like other Apple TV+ shows have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, it looks like everything is back on track with Season 2 having begun since January 15.