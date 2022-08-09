Redesigned Apple Maps expands to Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Israel

Apple’s updated Apple Maps is set to be introduced to three more regions, namely Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Israel.

The Cupertino-based company has been working to expand its revamped Apple Maps to across the world since it launched in September 2018.

In 2020, Apple rolled out the feature in all of the US and has since expanded to the UK, Spain, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Portugal, Ireland and France. For the three nations, Apple will be conducting a thorough test before the app gets an official update for users living in the countries.

The new and redesigned Apple Maps offer greater detail on all pertinent location and navigational data, including foliage and roads, as well as faster response and accuracy.

Apple Maps users will also get treated to 3D landmarks and parks, shopping centers, airports and buildings, and real life views of landmarks courtesy of the newly-introduced ‘Look Around’ feature.