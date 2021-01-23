Redesigned MacBook Pros in the works

Apple is working on new redesigned MacBook Pros to release this year, reports Bloomberg’s noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman. The new laptops – 14.1” MacBook Pro and 16” MacBook Pro will sport a radically new design compared to the current generation models.

The 14.1” MacBook Air will be a major upgrade over the current generation 13” MacBook Pro which has thick bezels around the screen. The difference will be less noticeable on the upcoming redesigned 16” MacBook Pro as the current generation 16” MacBook Pro already has thin bezels around the display.

New flat design, Apple silicon

The new MacBook Pro laptops will reportedly feature a completely flat design similar to the iPad Pro, the iPad Air, and the iPhone 12 Pro series. In the past few years, Apple has been making all of its products have a flat design and it looks like this year will be for the Mac.

[Image for representational purpose]

Both the 14.1” MacBook Pro and the 16” MacBook Pro will be powered by Apple’s new M-series chip – a new M2 chip or a tweaked version of the M1 chip such as M1X or M1Z. Apple usually releases a new chip on the iPhone and then releases a beefed up (powerful) version of the same for the iPad with ‘X’ or ‘Z’ in the name.

Bloomberg has also added that the new MacBook Pro laptops will feature Apple’s old MagSafe charging technology. The company could slightly change the way it works or maybe offer a new design. However, it does not makes sense as to why Apple would bring back MagSafe when users have moved on and already love the convenience USB-C offers.

The price of the new MacBook Pro laptops could be slightly higher compared to the current generation MacBook Pro laptops as Apple always prices its redesigned Macs slightly ($100-$200) higher.