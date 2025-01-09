Redesigned Mail app missing from iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 18.3 betas

Apple rolled out the initial betas of iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 to users in December, after the iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 18.2 public release. The latest betas do not include the features presented by Apple during the WWDC, disappointing Mac and iPad users waiting on the revamped Mail app for iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3.

With the arrival of iOS 18.2, Apple introduced a fresh Mail app, initially showcased at WWDC 2024 in June. The updated Mail app sports a sleeker appearance with intelligent email categorization:

Primary,

Transactions,

Updates, and

Promotions

Moreover, it simplifies identifying email senders, tailored exclusively for iPhone users.

New features likely to release in staggered approach

Although Apple hasn’t specified a timeline for introducing the new Mail app on iPad and Mac, promotional images of the M4 Macs from October displayed the redesigned Mail app in macOS, indicating an eventual extension to the Mac platform.

However, the revamped Mail app is missing in the current iPadOS 18.3 and macOS 15.3 betas. In the current betas, the Mail app retains its existing design on both iPad and Mac. While changes may still be in the works before the official release, it’s plausible that the updated Mail app interface might ensue with iPadOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4, anticipated in April 2025.

Redesigned Mail App on Mac

Apple’s previous practice of staggering feature releases across devices is evident once more. For example, the Genmoji feature for crafting custom emojis debuted on iPhones and iPads in iOS 18.2 but only made its way to the Mac now with macOS 15.3 beta 1.

Critics of the new Mail app have taken issue with the categorization feature. However, users can rest easy knowing they can revert to the older design if need be. This feedback might explain the relief among users avoiding potential hiccups on other devices.

The public releases of iOS 18.3, iPadOS 18.3, and macOS 15.3 are expected sometime between January 2025 and February 2025.