Refreshed Apple Yas Mall opens in Abu Dhabi

Apple’s retail store in the Yas Mall has been relocated and sports a new look after reopening to the public.

Apple senior VP of retail and people mentioned that the team is ready to welcome the region’s innovative and diverse community and to the ‘beautiful new space’.

The Apple Yas Mall originally opened in 2015. Seven years later, the retail store has double the space and serves as a ‘reimagined space for customers’ who attend Today at Apple sessions and those who buy and browse Apple products.

The store now has around 200 staff, who represent 32 nationalities and speak 33 languages collectively. This is double the number of the staff who worked at the store when it first opened in 2015.

Apple Yas Mall is still within the shopping center and is now open to the public. Those who wish to shop or browse Apple products and services can visit the store during its operating hours.