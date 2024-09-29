News

Refurbished Apple Pencil with USB-C model appears in three more regions

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil with USB-C charging port is now available in three additional regions as a refurbished model.

Singapore, Japan, and Australian consumers can purchase the refurbished Apple Pencil with USB-C on the official Apple website, following its release in Canada, the US, and select European countries last July. The price of the refurbished device is about 15% lower compared to the brand-new version- in Australia, it’s down to $119 from $139.

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil with USB-C port initially debuted in November last year, a lower-cost version of the Apple Pencil Pro and the Apple Pencil 2. The major difference is the inclusion of a USB-C port instead of wireless charging. The port is hidden under a sliding cap and supports both charging and pairing to a compatible device. Switching is done by double-tapping but the stylus does not have pressure sensitivity. All refurbished Apple products undergo testing, inspection, and cleaning before they’re put back on the shelves.

