By Samantha Wiley
Refurbished versions of the USB-C Apple Pencil now offered in Canada and the U.S

The USB-C Apple Pencil was released in November 2023, following its introduction in October of the same year. The accessory is now offered in the Apple Refurbished Store in Canada and the United States at a discounted price. It’s available for $89, a $20 cut from the standard cost of $109 in Canada, while it can be bought for $69, down from $79, in the U.S. 

Apple first opened the availability of refurbished versions of the Apple Pencil USB-C this week, with the discount only exclusive to European Countries including Italy, Ireland, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Poland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, the UK, and now has broadened to other countries.

The USB-C device had a similar design to the Apple Pencil 2, but the difference is that it had a sliding cap with a USB-C port because the pen couldn’t be magnetically charged. To keep the Pencil cheap, Apple eliminated attributes like Pressure Sensitivity and Double Tap in the USB-C version. However, it can support Apple Pencil hover and tilt functions and is compatible with iPads with the iPadOS 17.1 update or more recent. Like the new Apple Pencils, the refurbished models also have a one-year limited warranty.

