Reinforce and Make Your AirTags Tamper-Resistant with the Discounted TagVault Surface AirTag Case

An AirTag surface mount is an excellent companion to your AirTags. Today, the TagVault Surface AirTag case is down to just $11.50 from its original price of $13 on Amazon.

How does an ‘indestructible AirTag surface mount’ sound? With the TagVault Surface, you can affix your AirTags to bikes, equipment, trailers, vehicles, and ATVs, just to name a few. Its shape is minimal and discreet, and the rugged form factor can take punishment on a regular basis. Plus, it’s IP68 waterproof, and mounts in seconds. When you need to charge your AirTag, just screw the top off like you would a contact lens case.

The TagVault Surface works great for outdoor equipment and the things you don’t want to lose. The adhesive is reliable as it’s 3M VHB material. Once in place, the item holds strong on clean and flat surfaces, and you only need a hair dryer to remove it. Buy the discounted TagVault Surface AirTag Case today!