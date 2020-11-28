Relax and enjoy quality tunes with the JBL Charge 4 at 33% Off

JBL is a long-standing brand that’s known for creating high quality speakers and audio accessories, and the JBL Charge 4 is a testament to this fact.

Today, the JBL Charge 4 is down to just $119.95 from its original price of $179.95 on Amazon. You get 33% off, or roughly $60 in savings when you act fast!

The Charge 4 has some notable improvements over its predecessors, including more color options, improved bass and more power. A dual passive radiator deals out loud and clear music anytime you need it. Being a Bluetooth speaker it’s built rugged and has IPX7 waterproof rating.

Even more impressive is its battery life- the 7,500mAh battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single full charge and can juice up your smartphone via USB. If you or your friends have other JBL speakers with connect plus support you can link them together and take the party to the next level!

Buy the discounted JBL Charge 4 at 33% off today.