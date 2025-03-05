Removing personal information from Google search made easier

Changes to Google Search have been made to remove personal information that you do not want on the internet. It can be easily done by tapping the three dots to show the interface that lets you ask for the removal of information and choose among the options.

The first one allows you to remove personal info like your email, mobile number, credit card details, login info, home address, and more, then once selected, your request will be reviewed and it will be possible for Google to remove the information.

Another option is for content violating the product policies Google has, and the third option will refresh your search results if you have updated a page. There’s a feature dedicated to results that are about you, scanning for results such as your mobile number, home address, and other personal information, and supplies you with tools to remove these results from the internet.