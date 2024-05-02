‘Repair State’ feature added to iOS 17.5

The upcoming iOS 17.5 will have a ‘repair state’ option that allows iPhone users to send their devices for service without the need to disable Activation Lock and Find My.

In previous versions of iOS, an iPhone to be sent for repair is required to have the Find My network turned off, or else it may not be serviced. Apple explained that Find My is connected to Activation Lock, in itself an anti-theft feature so the iPhone cannot be logged in with another Apple ID. Apple seeks to make it easier by having a ‘repair state’ option in iOS 17.5 when it launches.

In the repair state, an iPhone can be sent in for repairs without having to disable Find My while leaving Activation Lock enabled. Users can still track their iPhones via the Find My app. The iPhone will have a ‘ready for repair’ label in this state and will remain fully functional, as per the text.