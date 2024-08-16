News

Repeat permissions required for macOS Sequoia screen recording users

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia

Apple will require macOS Sequoia users to accept permissions ever so often when they use screen recording apps.

Users will have to agree to have their screen recorded in the appropriate apps, which was met with negativity in users. In the beta testing process, the permission pop-ups appeared weekly, and feedback has made Apple change the frequency as to how often they appear. In the latest update, users can review the screen recording app permissions on a monthly basis, reminding them that the apps can record audio and screens. The prompt says that the app is requesting to bypass the window picker and access content, and a warning that shows the app will record system audio and screen, which could include sensitive or personal information.

The pop-up will come with an option to ‘allow for one month’ after the prompt is removed when a Mac is restarted.

