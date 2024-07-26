Report claims mechanical aperture included in iPhone 17

Apple might be adding a mechanical aperture component in at least one of its iPhone 17 models, as per The Information.

Having a mechanical system will give the user control over the aperture size of the iPhone 17 lens, a first of its kind. Currently, the iPhone lineup traditionally has a fixed aperture system. However, recent Android smartphones have adopted the technology, particularly the Galaxy S9 series by rival Samsung. Users could make the aperture smaller for a shallow field of depth, making the subject the sole focus and adding a bokeh effect and a blurred background. Apple has a similar shot effect on its iPhone lineup for ones with Portrait Mode albeit with artificial generation of the image.

With the mechanical aperture, the photo will appear more natural and it will solve the issue of background elements mixing into the foreground. The component is believed to be heading to the iPhone 17 Slim.