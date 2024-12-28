Report reveals Apple’s rocky partnership with Nvidia

A report from The Information revealed a rocky history between Apple and Nvidia.

Apple and Nvidia may be on good terms now with Nvidia showcasing the mixed reality headset and Apple’s collaboration with the graphic card maker for machine learning research, but this wasn’t always the case. Wayne Ma outlined that the two companies apparently had bad blood between them as early as 2000. It’s been said that then-CEO Steve Jobs reportedly ignored an Nvidia executive, although there are no public spats between the two nowadays.

With Nvidia rising to the top due to its AI server chips, demand for the product is climbing for tech companies. Apple recently joined Microsoft and Amazon in renting Nvidia GPUs but is believed to be working on an in-house server chip for the longer term. Apple wishes to develop as many chips and technologies in-house for improved integration and lower production costs, among others.