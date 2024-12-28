News

Report reveals Apple’s rocky partnership with Nvidia

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s

A report from The Information revealed a rocky history between Apple and Nvidia.

Advertisements

Apple and Nvidia may be on good terms now with Nvidia showcasing the mixed reality headset and Apple’s collaboration with the graphic card maker for machine learning research, but this wasn’t always the case. Wayne Ma outlined that the two companies apparently had bad blood between them as early as 2000. It’s been said that then-CEO Steve Jobs reportedly ignored an Nvidia executive, although there are no public spats between the two nowadays.

Apple’s

With Nvidia rising to the top due to its AI server chips, demand for the product is climbing for tech companies. Apple recently joined Microsoft and Amazon in renting Nvidia GPUs but is believed to be working on an in-house server chip for the longer term. Apple wishes to develop as many chips and technologies in-house for improved integration and lower production costs, among others.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Foxconn
Foxconn to begin microLED production
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
The M4 Mac Mini is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple working on iOS 18.2.1
1 Min Read
Apple
Developing a search engine not a plan for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Maps Web Look Around
Apple Maps’ Look Around in now available on web
2 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
MacBook Air: The perfect laptop for most
3 Min Read
Apple SVP Services Eddy Cue says "economically risky" to compete with Google Search
Apple leadership says “economically risky” to compete with Google Search
3 Min Read
Foldable iPhone render
Apple might launch a foldable iPhone in 2026
3 Min Read
iPhone 17 series
iPhone 17 series to sport an all-new design
2 Min Read
AirTag 4-Pack
The AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple might launch a new Apple TV in 2025
1 Min Read
M5 Chip
Apple M5 chip might go in Macs starting next year
1 Min Read
Lost your password?