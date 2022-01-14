Research firm reveals 2021 App Outlook

App Annie, a research company has recently released a comprehensive report surrounding apps and the best-performing ones.

In 2021, App Annie said there were 2 million new apps, which brings the total to 21 million-plus. The firm also notes that 233 apps enjoyed huge success and garnered $100 million at the least, while 13 had their revenue skyrocket to $1 billion.

Users in mobile-primary markets spent a third of their waking hours, with the US seeing 4.1 in average, putting them in 10th place. Indonesia and Brazil topped the list at 5.4 hour usage, while Mexico and Canada weren’t far behind at 4.8 and 4.4 hours, respectively. All in all, App Annie said that about 3.3 trillion hours were logged for 2021.

In the social media department, the firm said TikTok was the ‘standout’ winner, with depth of engagement ultimately rising above four other social media platforms.