Resident Evil 2 will be available on Mac on December 31

By Samantha Wiley
Resident Evil 2

The classic zombie survival game ‘Resident Evil 2’ will debut on Mac machines on December 31 this year.

Developed by Capcom, Resident Evil 2 on Mac is a remake that puts players to survive in a zombie-infested Raccoon City. When it launches, the game will be free to play and have the full experience locked behind an in-app purchase. Resident Evil 2 will be compatible on the iPad and iPhone with at least an M1 or A17 chip and iOS 17, and on Mac with at least an M1 chip and running macOS 13. Currently, the game is already visible on the App Store as a preorder, and an expected launch date of December 31.

Resident Evil 2

The Resident Evil series is slowly being added to the Apple ecosystem, with the latest being Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil 4. As of the moment, there is no price for the game on the App Store.

