‘Resident Evil 4’ launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

Capcom’s survival horror game ‘Resident Evil 4’ is now available to download and play on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro.

As part of the promotion, the in-app purchase unlock for ‘Resident Evil 4’ is priced 50% off until January 17 next year. The series was revealed and promoted on the iPhone 15 Pro and its A17 Pro chip, which unlocks hardware-accelerated ray tracing and hi-fi graphics. ‘Resident Evil 4’ tasks you as Leon Kennedy to save the president’s kidnapped daughter. Currently, the in-app purchase is priced at $29.99 instead of $60. Other content such as DLCs will have to be purchased separately.

‘Resident Evil 4’ is compatible with M1 Mac running macOS 13.0 or later. For the iPad, an M1 chip and iPadOS 17.0 or later is required. The game is supported on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the iPhone 15 Pro.