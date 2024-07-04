Resident Evil 7 now Playable on Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro

Capcom recently released Resident Evil 7 Biohazard for Macs and iPads with the M-series chips, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.

The game runs on Apple silicon and has cross-progression support, with users having a universal purchase on the platforms. User can play on their Mac, iPad, and iPhone with only a single purchase and save or transfer to different devices. Capcom released a 42-second video of it on its official YouTube channel as part of advertising on its behalf. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard on the iPad and iPhone feature the new Auto Fire button and enhanced controls, and hardware support for physical game controllers.

Resident Evil 7 is the latest title to come on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro, with Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 preceding it. Those interested can download and try the game free of charge.