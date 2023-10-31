Resident Evil Village arrives on iPad with M1/M2 Chip and iPhone 15 Pro

Capcom’s horror survival-themed game Resident Evil Village has arrived on iPads with the M1 and M2 chip as well as the iPhone 15 Pro.

On a launch trailer from Apple, the minute-long video highlights the theme and background of the story. Apple has added some in-game footage and benefits of playing on mobile, including cross-device data saving, improved controls, and more. The game was initially showcased as a launch title along with the iPhone 15 Pro. Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models are equipped with an A17 Pro chip with a new GPU that supports accelerated ray tracing.

Resident Evil Village is now available to purchase at the App Store for a promotional price of $15.99. The 60% discount will only be until November 20. The game has a significant file size of 7.92 GB, and the price for the base game is $39.99 and $19.99 for the Winters’ Expansion DLC.