‘Resident Evil Village’ Set to arrive on Mac October 28

‘Resident Evil Village’ a survival horror game will be playable on Mac computers starting October 28.

Game developer Capcom published the game in 2021 and was a sequel to ‘Resident Evil 7: Biohazard’. Ethan Winters, a man plunges into a village with mutant creatures to find his kidnapped daughter. Players can find resources and various items, and the game is more action-oriented than ever.

Metal 3 is a technology used to upscale game graphics for smoother gameplay and faster data access. It’s in macOS Ventura, as well as iPadOS 16 and iOS 16. ‘Resident Evil Village’ requires the machine to run Apple Silicon, which includes the 2020 Mac mini, the 2022 Mac Studio, MacBook Air models from 2020 and beyond, and MacBook Pro models from 2020 and beyond.

Resident Evil Village will be released for the Nintendo Switch on October 28 as well. Currently, it’s on the Playstation 4 and 5, the PC and the Xbox One and Series X/S.