Resident Evil Village to arrive on iPad and iPhone 15 Pro on October

Capcom’s popular Resident Evil game is set to arrive on the iPad and iPhone 15 Pro next month.

During the Tokyo Game Show event, Capcom announced that its title, Resident Evil Village is heading to mobile. The developer revealed the price points for both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake as well- the two titles are free to start but require $39.99 and $59.99, respectively, to continue.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is already listed on the App Store as a pre-order, with a caption that says ‘available in 2023’ Resident Evil Village will go online on October 30 but is currently available on the Mac. Both of the Resident Evil games support game controllers, HDR, multi-touch, and on-screen controls.

Both Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake were showcased alongside the iPhone 15 Pro reveal. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have A17 chips with a new GPU for gaming purposes.