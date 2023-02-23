Retro game adaptation ‘Mighty DOOM’ to launch March 21

A new mobile game coming from a venerated franchise will be arriving on iPhone March 21.

‘Mighty DOOM’ is an offshoot of the classic game ‘DOOM’ and features run-and-gun action. Instead of realistic graphics, the developers made the main character and mobs small-sized and cute. The game stayed in development for quite a while, with the first public beta launching in New Zealand and Canada in April 2021.

‘Mighty DOOM’ is a free-to-play game and offers paid upgrades and in-app purchases. It’s made by Bethesda Softworks and Alpha Dog Games. The controls have been simplified for mobile so players won’t need a physical game controller to play. Each mission will have the player fight their way out of a stage by dodging danger and collecting various power-ups.

Those interested can sign up for pre-registration at the official Bethesda website to get a notification once the game goes live on March 21.